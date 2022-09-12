Marietta College to serve as partner in A.S.C.E.N.T. program

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College is joining other schools in Ohio for a program setup by Intel.

The Appalachian Semiconductor Education and Technical program -- or A.S.C.E.N.T. Ecosystem -- will be including Marietta College.

The funding for this program -- which includes roughly $18 million -- is part of the Intel semiconductor education and research program for Ohio.

Over the next three years, the program will look to provide more to different departments in science and engineering and prepare students for the semiconductor industry.

“Here at Marietta College, one of the things we’re really excited about is we’ll be able to provide some scholarships for students majoring in physics, chemistry and engineering who have the goal of going into the semiconductor industry. So, that will help encourage people along those lines,” says Marietta College physics professor, Dr. Dennis Kuhl. “We’re also going to be able to fund programs for summer internships. So, we’ll be able to have students working one-on-one mentored research projects with physics faculty, with chemistry faculty, with engineering faculty to gain those kinds of skills that they’ll be able to need to make a great start in careers in the semiconductor industry.”

Officials with Marietta College say that the school is the only one partner in the program that is a private liberal arts college.

Intel expects to produce nearly nine thousand new graduates for the industry and more than 23 hundred scholarships over the next three years with this program.

