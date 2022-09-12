Ohio Valley University essential staff looking into alternatives to help former students

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former employees and officials are looking at alternatives ways to help former students since Ohio Valley University is unable to provide transcripts.

Former Ohio Valley University academic affairs vice president, Wes Crum says a person using VPN access got into the OVU system and the transcripts are no longer available to give to former students.

Because of this issue, Crum and many of the essential employees still on campus -- all of whom are doing this work voluntarily -- are looking to help former students with alternatives.

Transcripts continue to be unavailable for students needing them for continued higher education, military and professional growth.

“This is not their fault to be in this position. So, I’m constantly telling folks ‘I’m sorry that this has happened. You deserve better and we will do what we can on this end.’ At least the essential employees that are still here working, we’ll help. And so, we write letters for students saying they were in class, academic advisors are reaching out and saying, ‘This student was present at OVU.’ We’re doing whatever we can on our end to help students in this transition process,” says Crum.

Crum says that the “OVU winddown trust” -- which includes former president Michael Ross, former chair Ben Moore and legal counsel to Ross, Steven Kenny -- would find another academic institution to act as a custodian to the transcripts.

There is still no response from any of the members from the trust to WTAP.

Crum says that he is thankful for the help the Higher Learning Commission and West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission is providing to Ohio Valley University during this time.

