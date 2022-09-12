Parkersburg High School remembers the lives lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg high school students, teachers and faculty gathered Monday morning to remember the lives lost in the September 11th terrorist attacks. Gathering in front of PHS, a moment of silence, the ringing of the fire fighter’s bell and the singing of the National Anthem were all done to honor and remember the tragic events of 21 years ago.

Each year the school holds a ceremony to remember the nearly three thousand people killed.

For PHS, one name stands out and is given recognition each year. Mary Lou Hague was a PHS graduate who died in the attack. She was a member of the A Cappella Choir and Red Wing Drill Team.

Her mother placed a flower bed and plaque in honor in front of the school, her photo hangs in the Red Wing’s room, and her name is sewn into the Choirs’ robes.

Some teachers and faculty personally knew Mary Lou Hague, including PHS principal, Kenny Demoss.

Demoss says remembering the events of September 11th is important for this new generation who wasn’t born when the attack happened.

“We have so much media now a days, that you can pull up anything, but I think they really don’t understand the impact. It’s just such a huge thing to help them understand that that was a very scary moment in history…If we can educate our youth to understand that was a horrific day and we don’t want that to repeat, we’ll do everything we can to do that.”

