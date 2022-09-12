Upcoming Paddlefest will return to Point Park for the first time since 2019

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time in over three years the paddlefest will return to Parkersburg.

The event was created to dedicate time to people powered watercrafts.

The event will begin on Friday and will take place through the weekend.

Director of the Parkersburg CVB, Mark Lewis, says that he hopes this event brings attention to Wood County’s great outdoor recreation.

“We are working to focus a greater spotlight on our outdoor recreation resource. We have tremendous history and heritage resources but we have a lot of outdoor recreation resource opportunities I think are not only great for area residents but have the potential to attract tourists as well,” Lewis said.

For a more detailed schedule of the weekend you can visit the paddlefest website.

