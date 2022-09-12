Williamstown high school will hold ribbon cutting ceremony for new bleachers

Williamstown bleacher project
Williamstown bleacher project(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown high school’s JV football team plays today and for the first time this football season the new bleachers will be available for use.

Sept. 3 the Yellow Jackets varsity team was forced to play at Parkersburg high school due to the bleacher project being incomplete.

Sept. 30 the Yellow Jackets will take on St. Marys and their will be a ribbon cutting held for the official introduction of the new bleachers.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a UTV crash in Walker.
Fatal UTV crash leaves one dead and four injured
UTV crash leaves one dead and four injured.
Name of person who died in fatal UTV crash released
Wood County Sheriff
West Virginia has seen a decrease in overdose deaths since 2020
Car show ORSF 2022
Ohio River Sternwheel Festival ends with annual car show
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

Car show ORSF 2022
Ohio River Sternwheel Festival ends with annual car show
Wood County Sheriff
West Virginia has seen a decrease in overdose deaths since 2020
UTV crash leaves one dead and four injured.
Name of person who died in fatal UTV crash released
One person is dead after a UTV crash in Walker.
Fatal UTV crash leaves one dead and four injured