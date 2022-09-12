Williamstown high school will hold ribbon cutting ceremony for new bleachers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown high school’s JV football team plays today and for the first time this football season the new bleachers will be available for use.

Sept. 3 the Yellow Jackets varsity team was forced to play at Parkersburg high school due to the bleacher project being incomplete.

Sept. 30 the Yellow Jackets will take on St. Marys and their will be a ribbon cutting held for the official introduction of the new bleachers.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.