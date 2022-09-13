$500 million dollars of renewable energy investment coming to the Mid-Ohio Valley

Gov. Justice signs new Economic Development Bill and partnerships to bring hundreds of jobs to Jackson County area.
Justice announced that BHE bought 2,000 acres in Ravenswood, bringing $500 million dollars of...
Justice announced that BHE bought 2,000 acres in Ravenswood, bringing $500 million dollars of investment to the area.(Alexa Griffey)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Governor justice signed an economic development bill that was just passed yesterday bringing a 500 million dollar investment in renewable energy to the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Gov. Justice announce that Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BHE) business will buy more than 2,000 acres in Ravenswood to be developed as renewable energy microgrid powered industrial site.

Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC), recently bought by BHE, will be first on the site as a state of the art titanium melt facility using 100% renewable energy to make titanium products for industries like aerospace.

BHE’s President and CEO, Alicia Knapp also announced that in the spirit of the community, the BHE Foundation is donating $500 million to the United Way of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

At the end of the address, Justice Signed the bill passed in Monday’s fourth special session.

Justice was joined by other state officials and representatives from the BHE and PCC businesses.

In a news release from the Governor’s office, PCC Metals President Steve Wright said, “We are thrilled to partner with PCC and West Virginia to deliver this landmark renewable energy solution, hundreds of jobs and significant economic development.”

Governor Justice was quoted as saying, “The partnership we are forging with BHE Renewables and PCC is testament to West Virginia’s ability to compete on the world stage and recruit world-class companies like these to our state. I couldn’t be more proud of the fact that West Virginia will help lead the way into a new era of renewable energy microgrid-powered manufacturing. I can never thank BHE Renewables and PCC enough for their commitment to West Virginia and for the jobs and economic ripple effects this partnership will bring.”

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UTV crash leaves one dead and four injured.
Name of person who died in fatal UTV crash released
Wood County will be using 13 million dollars from its American Recovery Funds to build the...
13 million dollar Resiliency Center to be built in Downtown Parkersburg
Harmon arrested
Man arrested for armed robbery in south Parkersburg
One person is dead after a UTV crash in Walker.
Fatal UTV crash leaves one dead and four injured
Car show ORSF 2022
Ohio River Sternwheel Festival ends with annual car show

Latest News

Repairs completed on I-77 bridge near Parkersburg
Repairs completed on I-77 bridge near Parkersburg
Harmon arrested
Man arrested for armed robbery in south Parkersburg
Marietta College to serve as partner in A.S.C.E.N.T. program
Marietta College to serve as partner in A.S.C.E.N.T. program
Ohio Valley University essential staff looking into alternatives to help former students
Ohio Valley University essential staff looking into alternatives to help former students