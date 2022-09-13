$500 million dollars of renewable energy investment coming to the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Governor justice signed an economic development bill that was just passed yesterday bringing a 500 million dollar investment in renewable energy to the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Gov. Justice announce that Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BHE) business will buy more than 2,000 acres in Ravenswood to be developed as renewable energy microgrid powered industrial site.

Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC), recently bought by BHE, will be first on the site as a state of the art titanium melt facility using 100% renewable energy to make titanium products for industries like aerospace.

BHE’s President and CEO, Alicia Knapp also announced that in the spirit of the community, the BHE Foundation is donating $500 million to the United Way of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

At the end of the address, Justice Signed the bill passed in Monday’s fourth special session.

Justice was joined by other state officials and representatives from the BHE and PCC businesses.

In a news release from the Governor’s office, PCC Metals President Steve Wright said, “We are thrilled to partner with PCC and West Virginia to deliver this landmark renewable energy solution, hundreds of jobs and significant economic development.”

Governor Justice was quoted as saying, “The partnership we are forging with BHE Renewables and PCC is testament to West Virginia’s ability to compete on the world stage and recruit world-class companies like these to our state. I couldn’t be more proud of the fact that West Virginia will help lead the way into a new era of renewable energy microgrid-powered manufacturing. I can never thank BHE Renewables and PCC enough for their commitment to West Virginia and for the jobs and economic ripple effects this partnership will bring.”

