Crosstown Showdown Part One: Parkersburg South hosts Parkersburg volleyball team

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

In the first part of the week long competition of the Crosstown Showdown between Parkersburg and Parkersburg South, the volleyball teams faced each other.

Parkersburg came out hot in the first set but the Patriots kept it close the next two sets.

But, the Big Reds came out victorious in three straight sets over the Patriots.

