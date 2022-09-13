Man arrested for armed robbery in south Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police say a man named Eric Harmon robbed the People Players Club Lottery Cafe on Blizzard Drive last Wednesday, Sept. 7th.

A clerk told police a man came inside at 3:37 a.m. that morning. She says he showed her a knife and demanded that she give him money.

Police say they found Harmon two days later on the 9th at a house on Nora Street. Police say they found him in the attic.

