Obituary: Miller, Sr, Dr. Gary Wayne

Dr. Gary Wayne Miller, Sr, 78, of Vienna, WV passed away September 6, 2022 at his residence under the loving care of his family.

He was born on June 2, 1944 in Frostburg, MD, the son of the late George Charles Miller and Betty Irene Lewis Miller Edwards.

Gary graduated from high school in Frostburg and completed his undergraduate work at West Virginia University. He completed Medical School at the University of Maryland and returned to WVU for his residency and Orthopedic Fellowship. Gary served two years as a doctor in the US Army at Fort Stewart Georgia. He practiced Orthopedics, serving the Mid Ohio Valley for forty-five years before retiring. Gary’s faith was an important part of his life. He had attended Porterfield Baptist Church for several years serving in various areas at Porterfield before becoming active at North Parkersburg Baptist Church. He enjoyed time in Florida and playing golf; however, what provided him the most joy was spending time with his grandchildren.

Gary is survived by his wife Becky Miller, sons Gary Miller, Jr. (Molly) of Sherman, WV, Christopher Miller (Angie) of Washington, WV, step sons Barry Thompson (Alison) of Liberty Township, OH, Christopher Thompson (Nikki) of Vienna, WV, Jason Thompson (Sarah) of Lancaster, OH, ten grandchildren, brother George Miller of Sarasota, FL, sister Joan Longo (Joe) of Chapin, SC, two nephews, one niece and a host of friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father George Edwards.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1 pm Saturday at North Parkersburg Baptist Church with Pastors Mike Towner and Mark Eaton officiating.

The family will greet visitors from 11 - 1 on Saturday prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial contributions can be made to North Place Maternity House or the Women’s Care Center.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.