Jacob Bradley Nelson, 21, of Whipple, OH, passed away September 7, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Saturday, September 16, 2022, Pastor Tony Foreman will be leading a service in memory of Jacob at First Baptist Church in Williamstown, WV. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

