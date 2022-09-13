Obituary: O’Dell, Deloris Ann

Deloris Ann O’Dell, 81, of Belpre, passed away September 9, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born on December 27, 1940, in Elizabeth, WV, the daughter of the late Wilbur Monroe and Myrtle Geneuse Sheppard Cooper.

Deloris had worked for United National Bank for several years. She had attended several area Church’s of Christ over the years. Deloris enjoyed quilting, reading, and genealogy. She always enjoyed the Warren Warriors Marching band, especially recalling when some of her own children played in the band.

Deloris is survived by her children Lori Posey (Dave) of Belpre, Chris O’Dell (Sara) of Belpre, Alisa Friend (Jeff) of Parkersburg, and Kevin O’Dell (Sabrina) of Vincent; grandchildren Jennifer O’Dell, Eric Sinnett, Chad Sinnett, Joey O’Dell, Kyle Friend, Travis O’Dell, Ashton Friend, Natalie O’Dell; great-grandchildren Eric Sinnett III, Reed Sinnett, Addie, Trent, and Rue O’Dell and brother Harold Cooper (Norma) of Palestine.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her children, James O’Dell, and several aunts and uncles.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

