Obituary: Yeager, Glessoner

In the late morning hours of Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Glessoner Yeager departed his earthly life, destined for heaven to meet his Savior and to rejoin his wife Sarah Jessie and other loved ones and friends. He was born December 6, 1930, in Glenville, WV, the eldest son of Whitt O. and Virginia M. Yeager. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edgar Joy Yeager of Marietta, and his beloved daughter-in-law, Lynn Yeager, of Florida.

After graduating from Pitcairn High School of Pitcairn, Pennsylvania, in 1950, he married Sarah Jessie Rhodes of Calhoun County, WV, in 1952, and they relocated to Elyria, Ohio, where his career began with Fruehauf Trailer Company. Later, he and Sarah built their Burns Road home in North Ridgeville, Ohio, aided by family and friends. His love of the West Virginia mountains and streams drew him back in 1974, and he spent the remainder of his life living and working in his home State, where he continued his career as an electrician at O. Ames and then Kaiser Aluminum until his retirement in 1996. His farms at Winding Road and Murphytown kept him happily busy gardening, growing hay, and caring for horses. He always shared his garden bounty.

Gless had a love of automobiles and worked on them to achieve their optimum performance. He enjoyed working in his garage with his son and grandsons. He was an avid hunter, traveling back to home hunting grounds in Glenville during Spring Turkey Season and the Fall Deer Season. He, his brothers, and all the family hunters would spend fun and quality time in pursuit of the game. He was a lifetime member of the NRA.

He is survived by a sister, Aileen Curry, of Glenville, WV, and a brother, Tess Yeager, of Grafton, Ohio, his three children: JoAnn Backus ( Jerry), Michael Yeager, and Dorla Piggott (Tim), grandchildren: Jeremy Backus (Terry), Jaime Backus (Julia), Ian Bordas, Noah Bordas (Maggie), Micah Bordas (Kody) and Mia Yeager, Chase Piggott and Tyler Piggott, and a number of great-grandchildren: Tessa Albright, Terry L. Albright, Jr., Austin Shue (Sarah), Alyson Backus, Jocelyn Backus, Sara Shea, Fiona Newbanks, and Nolan Backus, and a number of great-great-grandchildren: Jada Butler, Cameron Butler, Terry L. Albright, III, Daisy Butler, and Vance Butler. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. He always encouraged the best from each of us. His love and support will be missed by all.

Services will be Thursday at 10:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Burial will be at Cottrell Cemetery in Calhoun County, WV. The visitation will be Wednesday 6-8 PM.

