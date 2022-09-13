Pink by the Poolside event returning Sept. 16

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine at Camden Clark is bringing back a significant annual event.

The medical center is returning with the “Pink by the Poolside” event for this Friday.

This event will be coming back for the first time since 2019 after being canceled the last two years because of the pandemic.

This event is designed to both raise awareness for breast cancer and providing free mammograms for those attending who need it.

Camden Clark Foundation director, Kim Couch says that the group doing this service say that they were worried there would be a decrease in people using the free mammograms.

However, from 2020 through 2021 there was a 25 percent increase in the number of patients being served.

“We saw more people seeking out the free mammograms. And if they needed it, any type of diagnostic we’re able to do that. And then, we saw a pretty big increase, as you would expect, from one year to the next in people who were recommended for a biopsy. We have never had 13 people in one year that were recommended to have a biopsy. Eight of them went through with it and five of them tested positive for cancer,” says Couch.

The event will be taking place at the Parkersburg Country Club this Friday from 7-10 p.m.

There will be seven local caterers, the annual “wine pull” and pink fireworks going off at the end of the event.

