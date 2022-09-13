Report: Rapper PnB Rock killed in robbery at restaurant

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died. (KABC via CNN)
By KABC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KABC) - A man who was fatally shot at a Los Angeles restaurant was rapper PnB Rock, sources tell news station KABC.

The shooting was reported at 1:23 p.m. Monday at a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.

Police say the shooting was apparently committed during the course of a robbery. The victim was sitting at a table with a woman when at least one suspect approached, brandished a firearm and demanded property from the victim.

The suspect shot the victim multiple times and “removed some property” from him, then fled in a getaway car, according to Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Kelly Muniz.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Sources tell KABC that the deceased is 30-year-old Rakim Hasheem Allen, a rapper whose stage name is PnB Rock. He was known for singles that include “Fleek” and “Selfish.”

Police would not confirm the victim’s identity.

Copyright 2022 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UTV crash leaves one dead and four injured.
Name of person who died in fatal UTV crash released
One person is dead after a UTV crash in Walker.
Fatal UTV crash leaves one dead and four injured
Wood County will be using 13 million dollars from its American Recovery Funds to build the...
13 million dollar Resiliency Center to be built in Downtown Parkersburg
Car show ORSF 2022
Ohio River Sternwheel Festival ends with annual car show
Harmon arrested
Man arrested for armed robbery in south Parkersburg

Latest News

An Emmy is pictured during Press Preview Day for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Thursday,...
‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ top Emmys; 1st time winners shine
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Police: Man shot, robbed at Los Angeles restaurant
The shooter pleaded guilty to murdering 17 students and staff members at Parkland's Marjory...
Psychologist: School shooter suffered fetal alcohol damage
Repairs completed on I-77 bridge near Parkersburg
Repairs completed on I-77 bridge near Parkersburg