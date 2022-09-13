Salvation Army is looking to add volunteers before their holiday season begins

Salvation Army Parkersburg
Salvation Army Parkersburg(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the fall season approaches the salvation army will see their busiest time of the year.

The holiday season is approaching and with the increased work they are looking for volunteers. The volunteers can help with the soup kitchen, red kettle campaign and more.

You can also help volunteer with work that is behind the scenes such as prep or clean-up.

The salvation army provides many services to the community that help benefit all members and Lt. Anthony Rowe says that peoples time given during the holiday season gives all community members a chance.

“Your volunteer hours help people live in a shelter, they help feed the community, they help our church programs without the communities help the Salvation Army wouldn’t be around to do the things we do,” Rowe said.

For more information you can call Lt. Anthony Rowe at (304) 485-4529 ext. 201.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UTV crash leaves one dead and four injured.
Name of person who died in fatal UTV crash released
Wood County will be using 13 million dollars from its American Recovery Funds to build the...
13 million dollar Resiliency Center to be built in Downtown Parkersburg
Harmon arrested
Man arrested for armed robbery in south Parkersburg
One person is dead after a UTV crash in Walker.
Fatal UTV crash leaves one dead and four injured
Car show ORSF 2022
Ohio River Sternwheel Festival ends with annual car show

Latest News

Justice announced that BHE bought 2,000 acres in Ravenswood, bringing $500 million dollars of...
$500 million dollars of renewable energy investment coming to the Mid-Ohio Valley
Repairs completed on I-77 bridge near Parkersburg
Repairs completed on I-77 bridge near Parkersburg
Harmon arrested
Man arrested for armed robbery in south Parkersburg
Marietta College to serve as partner in A.S.C.E.N.T. program
Marietta College to serve as partner in A.S.C.E.N.T. program