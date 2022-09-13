Substitute teacher accused of offering to pay students to bully a classmate

By Curtis Heyen and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A substitute teacher in Louisiana is accused of encouraging students to commit battery and bully a classmate, KSLA reports.

Aadrina Salean Smith, 24, was arrested in September on five counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and one count of malfeasance in office. Her bonds total $10,000.

The incident happened during a physical education class in August at North Caddo Elementary Middle School, according to a report received by the Caddo Youth Services Division.

Detective Dennis Williams says Smith offered to pay five students $5 each to tackle their classmate.

Aadrina Salean Smith, 24, of Vivian, was arrested Sept. 12, 2022, and booked into Caddo...
Aadrina Salean Smith, 24, of Vivian, was arrested Sept. 12, 2022, and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on five counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and one count of malfeasance in office. Her bonds total $10,000. She also was terminated by Caddo Parish School District.(Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Video of the incident shows Smith verbally communicating with five students and appearing to congratulate three who participated in the battery.

Smith sat on the bleachers while the victim laid on the gym floor and later got up. Smith never helped the victim and did not report the incident.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are pending.

Smith was terminated by the Caddo Parish School District.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UTV crash leaves one dead and four injured.
Name of person who died in fatal UTV crash released
Wood County will be using 13 million dollars from its American Recovery Funds to build the...
13 million dollar Resiliency Center to be built in Downtown Parkersburg
Harmon arrested
Man arrested for armed robbery in south Parkersburg
One person is dead after a UTV crash in Walker.
Fatal UTV crash leaves one dead and four injured
Car show ORSF 2022
Ohio River Sternwheel Festival ends with annual car show

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump rides around his golf course at Trump National Golf Club in...
Panel: Archives still not certain it has all Trump records
Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet wellwishers outside Hillsborough Castle,...
King cheered in Belfast; queen’s coffin to return to London
A person shops for clothing at a retail store. A new forecast expects retail sales for the...
Holiday spending expected to be lower this year
FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10. The...
Stocks tumble on dashed inflation hopes