Upcoming Alzheimer’s walk this Saturday in Civitan park held to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s

Alzheimers walk held at Civitan park(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This Saturday at 8 a.m at Tomlinson Park in Williamstown, registration will open for the Alzheimer’s walk. The official walk will begin at 9 a.m.

The walk is held to show support to not only those who have Alzheimer’s but their caregivers as well.

For the Chairwoman of the walk, Tammie Johnson, she says that she hopes her impact will start not now but also throughout the next generations.

“It gives me hope that my grandchildren will know a world without Alzheimer’s that’s the ultimate goal but in the meantime I want to try to help as many people as I can and I’m able to do that as the chair of the walk to bring that awareness,” Johnson said.

Johnson also added that she feels events like these can make a great impact throughout the community when it comes to raising awareness.

For more information on the walk you can visit the official Alzheimer’s walk website.

