Vacant house fire on six hundred block on 13th Street

WTAP News @ 5 - Vacant house fire on six hundred block on 13th Street
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A house on the six hundred block of 13th Street took place this early afternoon.

Parkersburg fire chief, Jason Matthews says that the call for the fire came slightly before 1 p.m.

Officials say that the house that caught on fire was a vacant residence and is on the “tear down list.”

Matthews says that much of the fire took place on the second floor of the home and that there is no knowledge of how the fire started.

Parkersburg police, Parkersburg fire and Saint Joseph’s ambulance services were on scene.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

