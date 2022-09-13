Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is in Ravenswood for a special ceremony

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - A significant monument to the veterans of the Vietnam War is arriving in Ravenswood.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is in Ravenswood from Sept. 14-18.

Ravenswood officials say that the traveling wall is an 80 percent replica of the original in Washington D.C. And has all 3.1 million veterans who served.

The mayor of Ravenswood, Josh Miller says to have this monument is very significant. Especially, to honor the veterans in the area who served.

“To have this here in Ravenswood is, again, a very powerful moment. We were hoping to have this a couple years ago. But with COVID and everything going on we’re glad to have these folks here and to be able to honor those we’ve lost. It’s going to be a powerful moment,” says Miller.

The ceremony for the event will be taking place this Saturday -- Sept. 17 -- starting at 11 in the morning.

Both mayors of Ravenswood and Ripley will be joining to speak at the event and there will be wreaths laid for all veterans from Jackson County who served in the war.

