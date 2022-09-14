Capitol Police arrest abortion rights protestor

Rose Winland, 52, of South Charleston, was charged with misdemeanor willful disruption of...
Rose Winland, 52, of South Charleston, was charged with misdemeanor willful disruption of government process and disorderly conduct, according to court documents and Capitol Police Director Kevin Foreman.(WSAZ)
By Curtis Johnson
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Capitol Police arrested a woman from South Charleston Tuesday afternoon in relation to a disruption as state lawmakers debated a near-total ban on abortion in West Virginia.

Rose Winland, 52, of South Charleston, was charged with misdemeanor willful disruption of government process and disorderly conduct, according to court documents and Capitol Police Director Kevin Foreman. She was released on a personal recognizance bond.

The arrest followed an outburst and extended disruption. It occurred in the House of Delegates’ center gallery.

W.Va. abortion bill sent to governor’s desk

A criminal complaint described Winland as “loud and boisterous,” while the House of Delegates was in session. It states Winland stood up yelling and screaming, despite being asked to stop multiple times. Winland is also accused of refusing to stop and becoming aggressive.

Capitol Police made attempts to usher Winland from the gallery, however, she continued to refuse, even grabbing a handrail, sitting down and placing her legs in between runs of the handrail to further obstruct her removal from the gallery, according to the complaint.

The criminal complaint states the charging officer then forcibly grabbed Winland’s right arm and physically escorted her out of the gallery.

The incident occurred about 4 p.m., consistent with the approximate time that a protestor interrupted a floor speech by Del. Margitta Mazzocchi, R – Logan.

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, ordered the gallery to come to order, after which he ordered the House to stand at ease while staff cleared the galleries.

Debate continued moments later ending with the House voting 78-17 to approve a near-total ban on abortion. Senators had passed the bill earlier Tuesday. It now awaits the Governor’s signature.

For previous coverage, CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County will be using 13 million dollars from its American Recovery Funds to build the...
13 million dollar Resiliency Center to be built in Downtown Parkersburg
Harmon arrested
Man arrested for armed robbery in south Parkersburg
Crash on Rosemar Road
Rollover crash on Rosemar Road
Repairs completed on I-77 bridge near Parkersburg
Repairs completed on I-77 bridge near Parkersburg
UTV crash leaves one dead and four injured.
Name of person who died in fatal UTV crash released

Latest News

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito
“We cheer each other on” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito laces up for annual softball fundraiser
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal tax crime
The bomb threat was reported late Wednesday morning.
Local students are safe after bomb threat scare
Crash on Rosemar Road
Rollover crash on Rosemar Road
Correctional officer from USP Hazleton convicted of lying to agent