Local students are safe after bomb threat scare

BELMONT, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pleasants County Middle School and Belmont Elementary School students are safe after a scare over a bomb threat.

According to Director of Curriculum and Instruction Eric Croasmun, the bomb threat was reported late Wednesday morning.

School officials immediately evacuated students to a secure location in response.

Croasmun said law enforcement used bomb sniffing dogs and did a complete sweep of the building.

He added that students would be let back in once law enforcement deemed it clear.

Students were let back in later in the afternoon.

“..., I think the most important thing to understand here is that we are releasing information as it is deemed safe to release it as such so that’s why we don’t put out the evacuation location or anything like that,” Croasmun said.

WTAP reached out to law enforcement but have not heard back.

This is a developing story. WTAP will keep you updated with information as it is made available.

