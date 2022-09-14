Lowell gets $200,000 to improve water quality

LOWELL, Ohio. (WTAP) - Lowell is getting $200,000 dollars to improve its drinking water.

It’s coming from the H2Ohio initiative. H2Ohio was created as a result of the state operating budget in the 133rd General Assembly, House Bill 166.

The funding granted to the village of Lowell will be used to purchase new water filters, which will remove iron and manganese from its water.

This will improve the long-term quality of water resources in the community.

Previous story: https://www.wtap.com/content/news/Lowell-Council-members-talk-about-discoloured-water-511436031.html

