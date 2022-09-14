Lt. Gov. Jon Husted stops by Marietta on “Next Generation Jobs Tour”

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted made a stop in Marietta this morning on his “Next Generation Jobs Tour.”

This tour Husted is holding throughout the week is to focus on in-demand jobs and programs in the Buckeye state.

Husted held a meeting at the Washington County Career Center for a roundtable discussion to highlight the launch of the broadband technician training program in the Southeast Ohio area.

The lieutenant governor says that programs like these are vital for the evolving job market and to get more potential employees into this field.

“Fiber optic technicians, tower technicians, 5G technicians. All of this is out there, and these are going to be great careers for a long time to come. I almost consider it a public service. If you want your neighbors to have access to high-speed internet, you need to get a job as an internet installer and help build it. Because there’s hundreds of millions of dollars being invested in building it. But we can’t do it without a workforce,” says Husted.

Husted wants to highlight the work that facilities such as the Washington County Career Center is providing to people in the area.

