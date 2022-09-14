Parkersburg City Council begins work on filling vacancy

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Parkersburg City Council got the ball rolling to fill a vacancy on their council Tuesday evening.

Councilman Austin Richards submitted a letter of resignation last Friday as he has moved his family to Williamstown.

The Republican executive committee has ten days to advance up to three candidates for the seat.

Mayor Tom Joyce will then have five days to select the finalist.

The new council person could be in place for the next council meeting, on September 27th.

---

In other news, council voted to approve the first reading for a new positions in the police department for Child Abuse and Exploitation Investigation.

The position need not be an officer, but could be a civilian who’s abilities will stop short of making search warrants and arrests.

Several members of the public spoke in favor of the position during public forum.

