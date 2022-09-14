Peoples Bank Theatre gets grant in support of First Friday Music Series

Peoples Bank Theatre receives national endowment for the arts grant
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Peoples Bank Theatre has announced it is receiving a grant of $10,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support the “First Friday Music Series.” This series will be free and held outdoors on Putnam Street every first Friday from May 2023 through October 2023. The theatre also plans to expand programming in the Stage Door Space as well by hosting a series of educational activities.

The grant will help implement a free outdoor music series on Putnam Street in front of the Peoples Bank Theatre as part of Marietta Main Street’s “First Friday” events. Additionally, the number of activities in the Stage Door space will increase. As the headlining acts increase in financial scale and frequency, the theatre is finding it more difficult to fulfill the part of our mission to “develop cultural awareness through educational programs”.

Peoples Bank Theatre would like to serve the community by providing educational or participatory programming and hope to use the “First Friday Series” and “Stage Door” space as a less formal and potentially more welcoming forum for both artists and audience members.

The Peoples Bank Theatre is a 944-seat historic theatre in downtown Marietta, Ohio. It was built as the Hippodrome in 1919 and renamed the Colony Theatre in 1949. Closed in 1985, the Peoples Bank Theatre was fully restored in 2016 and now puts on over 100 events to more than 30,000 patrons a year.

