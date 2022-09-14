People’s Bank Theatre will get $10,000 grant from the National Endowment of the Arts

The free outdoor concert series serves whole community
WTAP News @ 5
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) -

The People’s Bank Theatre in Marietta announced they will get a grant of $10 thousand dollars from the National Endowment of the Arts.

The grant money will support the “First Friday Music Series.”

The series will be a free outdoors event on Putnam Street every first Friday from May 2023 through October 2023.

According to a news release, the theatre also plans to host a series of educational activities to expand programming in the Stage Door Space.

Hunt Brawley, People’s Bank Theatre’s Executive Director, said that the support for the free concerts will help them reach an under served group in the area.

“As we get more larger profile acts here, those ticket prices are going up and this was really something to reach a lot of other people that might not be able to afford tickets here at the theatre that can come in right out on the street, hopefully participate in something. Maybe some educational component in our new stage door space. So this is really a way to reach a broader audience and bring folks in.”

Brawley said they’ll be able to feature more local regional acts in the outdoor series.

The National Endowment for the Arts funds and supports arts learning, celebrates America’s diverse cultural heritage, and prompts equal access to the arts in every community across America.

