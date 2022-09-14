Rollover crash on Rosemar Road
Sep. 14, 2022
A car rolled over this morning on Rosemar Road.
The call came in around 9 AM for a single vehicle that rolled over in front of the Rosemar United Methodist Church.
There was one occupant inside the vehicle that appears to have non-life threatening injuries.
Agencies that responded to the call included Vienna Police, Vienna Fire, and St. Joseph Ambulance Services.
We reached out for more information and are awaiting a response.
