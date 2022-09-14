Sheriff: No threat found near Lubeck Elementary School

Police investigated report of a man seen with a gun; found no crime was committed
WTAP News @ 5
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call about a man seen with a gun near Lubeck Elementary School this morning. The Sheriff says nothing was found.

According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, the call came in around 7:16 A.M.

The sheriff’s unit responded along with the State Police and the Parkersburg Police Department.

The officers checked the area thoroughly, going door to door around the school and checking the school surveillance, but Woodard said nothing was found.

Lubeck Elementary took extra precautions this morning during the patrolling, according to Michael Erb with Wood County Schools.

Erb said the staff were on high alert throughout the morning and limited who came and left the building. He said that anytime there is police activity around a school, it’s protocol to be more cautious and keep the doors locked. Erb stressed that it is daily procedure to keeps doors shut and locked throughout the day.

Deputies were around the school for the rest of the day and when school let out.

After investigating, a person of interest has been identified and no crime was committed, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County will be using 13 million dollars from its American Recovery Funds to build the...
13 million dollar Resiliency Center to be built in Downtown Parkersburg
Harmon arrested
Man arrested for armed robbery in south Parkersburg
Repairs completed on I-77 bridge near Parkersburg
Repairs completed on I-77 bridge near Parkersburg
UTV crash leaves one dead and four injured.
Name of person who died in fatal UTV crash released
The teen will be kept in Ohio until authorities from Oklahoma can pick her up.
17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio

Latest News

People's Bank Theatre gets $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support...
People’s Bank Theatre will get $10,000 grant from the National Endowment of the Arts
Crash on Rosemar Road
Rollover crash on Rosemar Road
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted stops by Marietta on “Next Generation Jobs Tour”
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted stops by Marietta on “Next Generation Jobs Tour”
Richards held his position on City Council for under two years. He's stepping down due to his...
Parkersburg City Council begins work on filling vacancy