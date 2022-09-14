Sheriff: No threat found near Lubeck Elementary School

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call about a man seen with a gun near Lubeck Elementary School this morning. The Sheriff says nothing was found.

According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, the call came in around 7:16 A.M.

The sheriff’s unit responded along with the State Police and the Parkersburg Police Department.

The officers checked the area thoroughly, going door to door around the school and checking the school surveillance, but Woodard said nothing was found.

Lubeck Elementary took extra precautions this morning during the patrolling, according to Michael Erb with Wood County Schools.

Erb said the staff were on high alert throughout the morning and limited who came and left the building. He said that anytime there is police activity around a school, it’s protocol to be more cautious and keep the doors locked. Erb stressed that it is daily procedure to keeps doors shut and locked throughout the day.

Deputies were around the school for the rest of the day and when school let out.

After investigating, a person of interest has been identified and no crime was committed, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office

