Student Athlete of the Week: Payton Woodard

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WATERFORD, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Payton Woodard, a senior from Williamstown high school is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As a captain for the Williamstown varsity volleyball team, Payton has helped her team to a state championship and currently has the Yellowjackets at an undefeated record.

Payton is also a stellar student off the court and a member of the Williamstown Strings Orchestra and had the opportunity to play with the West Virginia All State Orchestra.

After high school, Payton plans to go to college and major in music therapy.

