Top educators recognized in W.Va.

Top educators recognized in W.Va.
Top educators recognized in W.Va.
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Each year, the West Virginia Department of Education recognizes the best and hardest working educators in our state.

This year’s Teacher of the Year and School Service Personnel of the Year ceremony were held Tuesday night in Charleston.

Amber Nichols from Monongalia County is the 2023 Teacher of the Year and Jessica Grose from Upshur County won Service Person of the Year.

Teacher of the Year honored in W.Va.

“The kids asked me the other day if we were going to have a party if I won, so guess what kids, if you’re watching live, which I know you are, get ready for a party,” Grose said.

Nichols said, “I walk into my classroom every day and pray to God that I am the person that my kids need and I know that you do the same and I appreciate that.”

The state DOE hosted the the 10 Teacher of the Year and 10 School Service Personnel of the year finalists, recognizing each one on stage.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County will be using 13 million dollars from its American Recovery Funds to build the...
13 million dollar Resiliency Center to be built in Downtown Parkersburg
Harmon arrested
Man arrested for armed robbery in south Parkersburg
Crash on Rosemar Road
Rollover crash on Rosemar Road
Repairs completed on I-77 bridge near Parkersburg
Repairs completed on I-77 bridge near Parkersburg
UTV crash leaves one dead and four injured.
Name of person who died in fatal UTV crash released

Latest News

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito
“We cheer each other on” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito laces up for annual softball fundraiser
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal tax crime
The bomb threat was reported late Wednesday morning.
Local students are safe after bomb threat scare
Crash on Rosemar Road
Rollover crash on Rosemar Road
Correctional officer from USP Hazleton convicted of lying to agent