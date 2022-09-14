Top educators recognized in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Each year, the West Virginia Department of Education recognizes the best and hardest working educators in our state.

This year’s Teacher of the Year and School Service Personnel of the Year ceremony were held Tuesday night in Charleston.

Amber Nichols from Monongalia County is the 2023 Teacher of the Year and Jessica Grose from Upshur County won Service Person of the Year.

Teacher of the Year honored in W.Va.

“The kids asked me the other day if we were going to have a party if I won, so guess what kids, if you’re watching live, which I know you are, get ready for a party,” Grose said.

Nichols said, “I walk into my classroom every day and pray to God that I am the person that my kids need and I know that you do the same and I appreciate that.”

The state DOE hosted the the 10 Teacher of the Year and 10 School Service Personnel of the year finalists, recognizing each one on stage.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.