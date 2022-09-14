Waterford Wildcats host Warren Warriors for a high school volleyball match

WATERFORD, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Waterford Wildcats volleyball team hosted the Warren Warriors for a match on the court.

It was a thriller of a game with Warren winning the first set, but Waterford struck back taking the second set.

The third set was back and forth with the Warriors coming out on top and sent them to a competitive fourth set.

The Wildcats had the lead, but Warren fought back into it and sent the set into a win by two format, which they were able to pull away and take the match 3-1.

