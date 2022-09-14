WVU creating more opportunities for nurses

WVU creating more opportunities for nurses
WVU creating more opportunities for nurses(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU is continuing to expand their nursing program. WVU is creating a five-year plan state-wide to help address the nursing shortage across the state.

WVU has expanded the program down to Beckley and also opened a new campus in Bridgeport in collaboration with UHC.

The goal is to get nurses into the workforce faster.

“It’s really a lot of moving parts and pieces to address the program. Really looking strategically to where there are needs and what type of programs and what recourses we have for that,” said WVU Nursing Dean, Tara Hulsey.

Nurses are in high demand right now. Hulsey encourages anyone thinking of becoming a nurse to see what program would fit them best.

“We are looking at working with WVU Medicine in particular,” Hulsey said. “Looking at recruitment and retention model. Doing things to really keep our graduates in the state of West Virginia and at the beside as long as we can. I would encourage people to think about nursing, the profession. Let us help you to see what program would be best for you.”

WVU is looking to create benefits for students who stay in the state after graduation.

“Really looking at maybe helping to fund some of the students to go through a program with a contract at the end and expectation that they would stay sometime here in West Virginia at one of our hospitals. Also looking at not just sign on bonuses, but bonuses that really encourage nurses to stay in the hospital and West Virginia.”

Hulsey hopes that they see an increase in enrollment in the future.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County will be using 13 million dollars from its American Recovery Funds to build the...
13 million dollar Resiliency Center to be built in Downtown Parkersburg
Harmon arrested
Man arrested for armed robbery in south Parkersburg
Crash on Rosemar Road
Rollover crash on Rosemar Road
Repairs completed on I-77 bridge near Parkersburg
Repairs completed on I-77 bridge near Parkersburg
UTV crash leaves one dead and four injured.
Name of person who died in fatal UTV crash released

Latest News

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito
“We cheer each other on” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito laces up for annual softball fundraiser
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal tax crime
The bomb threat was reported late Wednesday morning.
Local students are safe after bomb threat scare
Crash on Rosemar Road
Rollover crash on Rosemar Road
Correctional officer from USP Hazleton convicted of lying to agent