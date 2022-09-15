Arts and entertainment events happening September 15th-18th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Sep. 15, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Ongoing
- Narrated Sightseeing Tours on Valley Gem, All Summer, Call for Dates and Times
- Blennerhassett Island Boat Trips, All Summer, call for dates and times
- Pete Myers Photography Exhibit at Wesbanco, Month of September. Mon.-Fri. 9 am3 pm
- The River 2022: Flowing Again Exhibit, Tues.-Sat. 10 am-5 pm until Sept. 17
Thursday, September 15th
- Date Night Cooking Class at The Changed Plate, Thurs. 5-7 pm
- Go Banzai for Bonsai: History and Tradition Class at Emerson Ave. Library, Thurs. 6:30 pm
- Migratory Birds of the MOV at Ohio River National Wildlife Refuge, Thurs. 7 pm
Friday, September 16th
- Paddlefest at Point Park, Fri.-Sun.
- Vienna Fall Family Fun Weekend at Spencer Park, Fri.-Sat. 9 am
- John Richards Music at Marietta Wine Cellars, Fri. 6-9 pm
- Kayak up the Kanawha with a Decorated Kayak at Point Park, Fri. 6-7 pm
- Generation Gap Live at the Paddlefest at Point Park, Fri. 6 pm
- Concert and Dinner Series: Johnny Staats at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Fri. 6:30- 9:30 pm
- Marietta College Ebenshade Series: Bob Thompson Quartet at Peoples Bank Theatre, Fri. 8 pm
- Doobie Brothers at The Smoot Theatre Fri. 8 pm
Saturday, September 17th
- Youth Acting Workshop at Mid-Ohio Valley Players, Sat. 8:30 am-12 pm
- Lunch with Mark Twain on the Valley Gem, Sat. 9-11 am
- Take Kids Fishing Day at Buckeye Park, Sat. 9 am-11 pm
- Teen/Tween Acting Classes at 100 Mill Creek Rd, Marietta, Sat. 9:45-10:45 am
- Itsy Bitsy Spider Sweetapple Farm Maze Opens in Vincent, OH, Sat. 10 am
- Kids Shop & Create: ages 3 and up at Parkersburg Art Center, Sat 10 am-5 pm
- Pendent Wire Wrap Class at Artsbridge Sat. 1:00 pm
- Downtown Throwdown in Downtown Parkersburg, Sat. 6-10 pm
- Gutson Berglum, Sculptor: Lecture at Marietta College, 7-8:30 pm
- Four on the Floor at the Lost Anchor, Sat. 7:30-10:30 pm
- Opening Sensation: WV Symphony Orchestra at The Clay Center, Sat. 7:30-9:30 pm
- Phase 2 at Gator’s Pub, Sat. 8-11 pm
Sunday, September 18th
- Chalk the Walk for Suicide Preventions Awareness at Parkersburg City Park, Sun. 12-4 pm
