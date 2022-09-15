Arts and entertainment events happening September 15th-18th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Ongoing

Narrated Sightseeing Tours on Valley Gem, All Summer, Call for Dates and Times

Blennerhassett Island Boat Trips, All Summer, call for dates and times

Pete Myers Photography Exhibit at Wesbanco, Month of September. Mon.-Fri. 9 am3 pm

The River 2022: Flowing Again Exhibit, Tues.-Sat. 10 am-5 pm until Sept. 17

Thursday, September 15th

Date Night Cooking Class at The Changed Plate, Thurs. 5-7 pm

Go Banzai for Bonsai: History and Tradition Class at Emerson Ave. Library, Thurs. 6:30 pm

Migratory Birds of the MOV at Ohio River National Wildlife Refuge, Thurs. 7 pm

Friday, September 16th

Paddlefest at Point Park, Fri.-Sun.

Vienna Fall Family Fun Weekend at Spencer Park, Fri.-Sat. 9 am

John Richards Music at Marietta Wine Cellars, Fri. 6-9 pm

Kayak up the Kanawha with a Decorated Kayak at Point Park, Fri. 6-7 pm

Generation Gap Live at the Paddlefest at Point Park, Fri. 6 pm

Concert and Dinner Series: Johnny Staats at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Fri. 6:30- 9:30 pm

Marietta College Ebenshade Series: Bob Thompson Quartet at Peoples Bank Theatre, Fri. 8 pm

Doobie Brothers at The Smoot Theatre Fri. 8 pm

Saturday, September 17th

Youth Acting Workshop at Mid-Ohio Valley Players, Sat. 8:30 am-12 pm

Lunch with Mark Twain on the Valley Gem, Sat. 9-11 am

Take Kids Fishing Day at Buckeye Park, Sat. 9 am-11 pm

Teen/Tween Acting Classes at 100 Mill Creek Rd, Marietta, Sat. 9:45-10:45 am

Itsy Bitsy Spider Sweetapple Farm Maze Opens in Vincent, OH, Sat. 10 am

Kids Shop & Create: ages 3 and up at Parkersburg Art Center, Sat 10 am-5 pm

Pendent Wire Wrap Class at Artsbridge Sat. 1:00 pm

Downtown Throwdown in Downtown Parkersburg, Sat. 6-10 pm

Gutson Berglum, Sculptor: Lecture at Marietta College, 7-8:30 pm

Four on the Floor at the Lost Anchor, Sat. 7:30-10:30 pm

Opening Sensation: WV Symphony Orchestra at The Clay Center, Sat. 7:30-9:30 pm

Phase 2 at Gator’s Pub, Sat. 8-11 pm

Sunday, September 18th

Chalk the Walk for Suicide Preventions Awareness at Parkersburg City Park, Sun. 12-4 pm

