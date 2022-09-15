Arts and entertainment events happening September 15th-18th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Lyndsey Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - September 15th
By Henry Grof
Published: Sep. 15, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Ongoing

  • Narrated Sightseeing Tours on Valley Gem, All Summer, Call for Dates and Times
  • Blennerhassett Island Boat Trips, All Summer, call for dates and times
  • Pete Myers Photography Exhibit at Wesbanco, Month of September. Mon.-Fri. 9 am3 pm
  • The River 2022: Flowing Again Exhibit, Tues.-Sat. 10 am-5 pm until Sept. 17

Thursday, September 15th

  • Date Night Cooking Class at The Changed Plate, Thurs. 5-7 pm
  • Go Banzai for Bonsai: History and Tradition Class at Emerson Ave. Library, Thurs. 6:30 pm
  • Migratory Birds of the MOV at Ohio River National Wildlife Refuge, Thurs. 7 pm

Friday, September 16th

  • Paddlefest at Point Park, Fri.-Sun.
  • Vienna Fall Family Fun Weekend at Spencer Park, Fri.-Sat. 9 am
  • John Richards Music at Marietta Wine Cellars, Fri. 6-9 pm
  • Kayak up the Kanawha with a Decorated Kayak at Point Park, Fri. 6-7 pm
  • Generation Gap Live at the Paddlefest at Point Park, Fri. 6 pm
  • Concert and Dinner Series: Johnny Staats at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Fri. 6:30- 9:30 pm
  • Marietta College Ebenshade Series: Bob Thompson Quartet at Peoples Bank Theatre, Fri. 8 pm
  • Doobie Brothers at The Smoot Theatre Fri. 8 pm

Saturday, September 17th

  • Youth Acting Workshop at Mid-Ohio Valley Players, Sat. 8:30 am-12 pm
  • Lunch with Mark Twain on the Valley Gem, Sat. 9-11 am
  • Take Kids Fishing Day at Buckeye Park, Sat. 9 am-11 pm
  • Teen/Tween Acting Classes at 100 Mill Creek Rd, Marietta, Sat. 9:45-10:45 am
  • Itsy Bitsy Spider Sweetapple Farm Maze Opens in Vincent, OH, Sat. 10 am
  • Kids Shop & Create: ages 3 and up at Parkersburg Art Center, Sat 10 am-5 pm
  • Pendent Wire Wrap Class at Artsbridge Sat. 1:00 pm
  • Downtown Throwdown in Downtown Parkersburg, Sat. 6-10 pm
  • Gutson Berglum, Sculptor: Lecture at Marietta College, 7-8:30 pm
  • Four on the Floor at the Lost Anchor, Sat. 7:30-10:30 pm
  • Opening Sensation: WV Symphony Orchestra at The Clay Center, Sat. 7:30-9:30 pm
  • Phase 2 at Gator’s Pub, Sat. 8-11 pm

Sunday, September 18th

  • Chalk the Walk for Suicide Preventions Awareness at Parkersburg City Park, Sun. 12-4 pm

