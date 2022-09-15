Flu shots are now available at the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Flu shots are now available through the Mid Ohio Valley Health Department.

In order to get your flu shot they ask that you call ahead to schedule an appointment.

You are also able to get your COVID vaccine at the same time as your flu shot.

The Director of Clinical Services, Rebecca Eaton, talked about the importance of getting vaccinated.

Eaton said, “As we’ve said all along, the vaccines are a preventative (measure), they help prevent the disease. You may still get it, but your not going to get it like you would have; your not going to be as sick as you would have.”

Washington County Health Department will be holding a drive through clinic in October for flu and COVID vaccines.

More information will be provided closer to the event.

If you would like to get your flu shot through the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department the numbers are provided on their website:

Wood County: (304) 485-7374

Ritchie County: (304) 643-2917

Pleasants County: (304) 684-2461

Wirt County: (304) 275-3131

Roane County: (304) 927-1480

Calhoun County: (304) 354-6101

