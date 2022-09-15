Noble County getting $180,000 for workforce development

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (Source: WTOL)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAP) - U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) announced that the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has awarded a $181,931 grant to the Noble Local School District in Noble County for Noble Green Acres: A Regional Agribusiness and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem project. Funding for this investment was made possible through the bipartisan infrastructure law.

The Noble Green Acres project is a multi-year and multi-phase approach that will focus on purchasing specialized equipment and resources for agribusiness education and training. This grant will support access to equipment work-based learning programs for 1,400 students and 600 workers. In addition to ARC funds, local sources will provide $118,000.

ARC is an economic development agency of the federal government. It has a mission to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in the Appalachian region.

