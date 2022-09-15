Obituary: Buckley, Mary Lou Dotson

Mary Lou Dotson Buckley Obit
Mary Lou Dotson Buckley Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Sep. 15, 2022
Mary Lou Dotson Buckley, 80, of Parkersburg, passed away September 13th, 2022, at her residence. She was born May 20th, 1942, a daughter to the late Herman and Nettie Mae Dotson (Collins). Mary Lou served as a secretary for DuPont’s Engineer Division for many years and was an avid walker at McDonough Park in Vienna. She always had a great love for nature and the outdoors.

Surviving Mary Lou is her husband Hartzell Buckley; sons David Davis (Jayne) and Mark Davis; brothers James Dotson (Juanina) of Vienna, Alfred Dotson (Alma) of Vienna, Allen Dotson of Pettyville, and sister Janie Warne (Mark) of Vincent, OH.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Larry Dotson.

Services for Mary Lou will be held Friday, September 16th, at 2 pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Visitation time will be held from 12-2 pm.  Burial will immediately follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to McDonough Wildlife Sanctuary.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralome.com

