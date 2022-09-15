Obituary: Bunner, Leonard Claire

Leonard Claire Bunner, 80, of Creston, WV, went to be with the Lord on September 10, 2022, at his residence.

He was born in In Wirt County on September 27, 1941, a son of the late William F. Bunner and Doris (Kidwell) Bunner.

Leonard went to the 14th St Wesleyan Church and was the crew leader and mechanic for the Wood County Board of Education.

He loved old cars and his family.

Leonard is survived by eight children, Randy Bunner of Creston, Pamela Cloudy of Wirt County, William Bunner of Calhoun County, Tammy Bunner of Oklahoma, Terry Bunner of Belpre, Jeffery Bunner of Parkersburg, Barb Cutlip of South Carolina, and Jay Griffin of Washington, WV, brother, Cleo Bunner of Lubeck, two sisters, Agnes Smith of Pennsylvania and Connie Grim of Parkersburg, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, his special companion Cuddles, and his loving caretaker Brenda.

In addition to his parents, Leonard was preceded in death by two wives, Betty (Lee) Bunner and Marjorie Grogg Bunner, two daughters, two brothers, one sister, and one daughter-in-law.

Services will be Friday at 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg, with John Longfellow officiating.  Interment will follow at the IOOF Cemetery Walker.  Visitation will be on Thursday from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the funeral home and one hour before service on Friday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

