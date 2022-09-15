Obituary: Clark, Garnet Mae

Garnet Mae Clark, 84, of Belpre, OH, was called home Monday, September 12, 2022, at her residence.

She was born February 27, 1938, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Draper C. and Rosa V. Rawson Wine.

Garnet loved her family and fur babies. She enjoyed crafts, camping, campfires, and flowers.

She attended Just As You Are Church in Belpre.

Garnet is survived by two sons, Roy Clark (Ginger) of Thornville, OH, and Dave Clark of Belpre, OH; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Clark; one son, James Clark Jr; one granddaughter, Angela Joy Clark; one daughter-in-law, Christine Clark, and three sisters, Marie Moss, Beulah Smitherman, and Dorothy Sams.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre, with Billy Payne officiating. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the services Friday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre, is honored to serve the Clark Family.

