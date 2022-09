Carol Jeanne Cogar, 84, of Pennsboro, WV, passed away September 13, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born on February 8, 1938, in Barberton, OH, a daughter of the late Willard and Priscilla Wilford.

Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

