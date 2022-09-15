Obituary: Croft, Rose (Rosie) Marie Godfrey

Rose (Rosie) Marie Godfrey Croft, age 75, of Grantsville, WV, peacefully passed away September 2, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born on February 13, 1947, on Pine Creek Road in Grantsville, WV, the daughter of the late Waitman T. William (Bill) and Louise Brooks Godfrey.

She is survived by three children; Ronnie Croft of Barberton, OH, Billy Jack (Cheryl) Croft of Canton, OH, and Louise Croft of Grantsville, WV; six granddaughters; Kara, Mariah, Tavia, Cassie, Alyssa, and Lila; five sisters; Nina McCartney of Calcutta, OH, Luella Moore of Stallings, NC, Sharon Smith of Grantsville, WV, Frances Adwell of Grantsville, WV, and Tiffany Goff of Grantsville, WV; and one brother; William (Bill) Godfrey of Parkersburg, WV.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Margie (Jean) Youngeberg. Rose graduated from Calhoun High School in 1964. After high school, she went on to attend business school in Columbus, OH. She was a loving and caring daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was an amazing cook and loved to bake, play cards, shoot pool, watch football, was a die-hard Cleveland Browns Fan and loved spending time with her family.

She will be missed by many and never forgotten.  No public service will be held at this time.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

