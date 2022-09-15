Obituary: Graham, Carlos Neal

Carlos Neal Graham, 85, of Marietta, passed away on September 10, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his family and caregivers.

Carlos was born on January 27, 1937, in Wooster, Ohio. The son of the late Donald Neal Graham and Irma Maxine ( Boudinot ) Whiting, Stepfather Arthur Whiting. He has one surviving Aunt, Jackie Fay (Boudinot) Ley.

He was married to his lovely wife Anna May Graham (Bartley) on September 15, 1954 (just shy of 68 years); who held his hand to the end. He is survived by his wife and four children, Neal Jeffery Graham of Marietta, James Edward Graham (Brenda) of New Castle, Ky, Judith Ann Foust (Barry) of Mineral Wells, WV, and Jennifer Christine Mackey (Chet) of Marietta. Grandchildren, Wendy Graham, Gabi Graham, Sasha Corney, Megan Graham, Kayla Graham, Jamie Lee Campbell, Idarion Graham, J.C. Thornton, Adam Cooper, Josh Mackey, and Jason Mackey. He also has 8 Great Grandchildren.

Carlos retired from Constellium (Kaiser Aluminum) on July 15, 1993, after 33 years of employment. Besides spending time with his family, his main joy in life was his great love for the classical guitar. This passion inspired him to start the Guitar Society in Parkersburg, WV. He also served as a member of Toastmasters, Lions Club of Belpre, Casa, and Careline and volunteered with numerous other events in the community.

The family would like to thank Olga Arriaga and Linda Wolfe, personal caregivers, for the special care and love they provided daily. Both were a true blessing to the entire family. We would also like to thank Amedisys Hospice Care, Marietta VA Clinic, and Wash. Co. Veterans Service. We are grateful for your generosity, and THANK YOU for your time and support!

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s disease at michaeljfox.org or Michael J. Fox Foundation P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown. MD 21741-5014.

McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family, and no services will be held at this time. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.