Obituary: Gumm, Vellnalee

Vellnalee Gumm, 94, of Parkersburg, died peacefully Friday, September 9, 2022, at CCMC Memorial Campus, surrounded in love by her family. She was born in Gilmer County a daughter of the late Wiley and Modeena (Martin) Ferguson.

She loved Jesus and was a member of North Parkersburg Baptist Church for over seventy years. She and her husband were members of the Heavenly Helper team that prepared the church for services each week, she also served as a Deaconess. Working with groups of close friends to prepare meals for the church family after funerals or for weekly dinners was always important to her. Her family was her greatest joy, and she was a very loyal friend. Living a long life of service and having a true gift for hospitality, she was always ready to welcome people into her home to provide a meal or just spend time being together.

She is survived by three sons Danny Gumm (Karlyn) of Alpharetta, GA, Jerry Gumm (Joyce Warwick) of Belpre, OH, and Mark Smith of Coolville, OH; daughter Michelle McClung (Keith) of Parkersburg, WV; four grandchildren, Guillian Zook, Megan Ortowski (Todd), Erin Gumm, and Ryan Gumm (Audrey); and eleven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Burl Gumm, daughter Joyce Ellen Smith, and son Steven Gumm. She was the last surviving child from a large and caring family, including six brothers, Stanley Martin, Isaac, Wilbert, Carl, Clifford, and Bubby Ferguson; and five sisters, Blenda Bush, Muriel Goff, Susanne Cunningham, Naomi Grogg, and Phebe Gumm.

Services will be Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastors Mike Towner and Wes Aarum officiating.

Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday 6-8 PM.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.