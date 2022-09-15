Obituary: Gumm, Vellnalee

Vellnalee Gumm Obit
Vellnalee Gumm Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vellnalee Gumm, 94, of Parkersburg, died peacefully Friday, September 9, 2022, at CCMC Memorial Campus, surrounded in love by her family.  She was born in Gilmer County a daughter of the late Wiley and Modeena (Martin) Ferguson.

She loved Jesus and was a member of North Parkersburg Baptist Church for over seventy years.  She and her husband were members of the Heavenly Helper team that prepared the church for services each week, she also served as a Deaconess.  Working with groups of close friends to prepare meals for the church family after funerals or for weekly dinners was always important to her.  Her family was her greatest joy, and she was a very loyal friend.  Living a long life of service and having a true gift for hospitality, she was always ready to welcome people into her home to provide a meal or just spend time being together.

She is survived by three sons Danny Gumm (Karlyn) of Alpharetta, GA, Jerry Gumm (Joyce Warwick) of Belpre, OH, and Mark Smith of Coolville, OH; daughter Michelle McClung (Keith) of Parkersburg, WV; four grandchildren, Guillian Zook, Megan Ortowski (Todd), Erin Gumm, and Ryan Gumm (Audrey); and eleven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Burl Gumm, daughter Joyce Ellen Smith, and son Steven Gumm.  She was the last surviving child from a large and caring family, including six brothers, Stanley Martin, Isaac, Wilbert, Carl, Clifford, and Bubby Ferguson; and five sisters, Blenda Bush, Muriel Goff, Susanne Cunningham, Naomi Grogg, and Phebe Gumm.

Services will be Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastors Mike Towner and Wes Aarum officiating.

Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.  Visitation will be Monday 6-8 PM.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Rosemar Road
Rollover crash on Rosemar Road
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal tax crime
Wood County will be using 13 million dollars from its American Recovery Funds to build the...
13 million dollar Resiliency Center to be built in Downtown Parkersburg
No crime was found after a call came in of a man seen with a gun around Lubeck Elementary.
Sheriff: No threat found near Lubeck Elementary School
The bomb threat was reported late Wednesday morning.
Local students are safe after bomb threat scare

Latest News

Judith C. Martz Turner Whitacre Obit
Obituary: Whitacre, Judith C. Martz Turner
Barbara E. O’Bryon Obit
Obituary: O’Bryon, Barbara E.
Jacqueline Sherrill Robinson Obit
Obituary: Robinson, Jacqueline Sherrill
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Swisher, Michael David
David James Martin Obit
Obituary: Martin, David James