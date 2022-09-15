Obituary: Harpold, Mona Irene Palmer

Mona Irene Palmer Harpold of Charleston, WV. went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, August 26, 2022. She was welcomed by her husband, William F. Harpold, daughters, Sharon L. Henshaw and Pamela A. Henshaw, mother, Della L. Foster, sister, Lesta A. Truman, and brothers, Alfred F. Palmer and Sherman H. Palmer. (Oh, happy day)

Survived by daughters, Nancy Skeels (Tom) of Dublin, Ohio, Sheila Fields-Knapik (Mike) of Canal Winchester, Ohio, Mary Stephens (Jake-deceased) of New Matamoras, Ohio, and Kimberly Brooker (Ron) of Williamstown, WV.

She was known as “Granny” to her surviving grandchildren: Scott Fields, Tiffany O’Malley, William M. Henshaw, Kelli Chovan, Christopher Fields, Mervin Henshaw, Michael McVey, Stacey DallePezze, Michael Skeels, Anthony Brooker, Christopher Brooker, Sean McDermott, Megan Redicken and Sarah Brooker as well as twenty-one great-grandchildren.

She was a long-time employee of Stone & Thomas Dept. Store and then Huntington National Bank.

Mona was a dedicated and faithful member of Canaan Baptist Church in Charleston, WV; active in the choir, Bible Studies, and Sunday School teacher. One of her favorite verses was Romans 8:28 “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”

She loved gardening and decorating her home and yard for the holidays, especially Christmas. She was an outstanding baker and was known for her German Chocolate Cake, Snowball Cake, pies, fudge, and too many others to name.

She enjoyed traveling with Nancy after retirement. Some of her trips included Cabo San Lucas, Palm Springs, San Antonio, Utah, France, Africa, Israel, plus many other locals. Two of her favorites were the Holy Land and safari in Kenya.

We want to offer a special thanks to the staff of Arbors Nursing Home for the great care given to her.

A private graveside service will be held on September 17, 2022, at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV. Call Nancy at 614-561-1980 with any questions.

