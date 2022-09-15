Obituary: Hinton, John W. “Bill”

John W. “Bill” Hinton, 88, longtime resident of Lowell, OH, went to be with the Lord on September 13, 2022. He was born on April 26, 1934, in Jerusalem, OH, to the late Robert F. and Mildred Leach Hinton.

Bill graduated from Lowell High School and was a member of Lowell United Methodist Church and American Legion Post 750. He was a proud veteran of the US Army and had been employed by American Electric Power for 45 years. Bill had coached little league baseball for several years, was an avid golfer, and loved to be in his garden. Bill and Mary enjoyed traveling after his early retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Reynolds Hinton, whom he married on September 15, 1956, son, Michael (Jody) Hinton, daughter, Lisa (Jason) Ryan, and three granddaughters, Kara (Dustin) Myers, Kelcey (Dean) Sachs and Haley (Jacob) Arnold, two grandsons, Kyle (Kayla) Ryan and Evan Ryan, and two great-grandchildren, Lane Sachs and Isla Myers, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter, Deborah Lynn Hinton, son, James Allan Hinton, brother, Robert F. Hinton, Jr, and sisters, Betty Delong and Jeane Dowler.

Funeral services will be Friday, September 16, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes. Visitation will be 11:00 -1:00. Burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, with full military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lowell United Methodist Church, 323 4th Street, Lowell, OH 45744, or to L-A Fire & Rescue, PO Box 406, Lowell, OH 45744. Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes of Lowell is honored to serve Bill’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.