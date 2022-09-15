Obituary: Hinzman, Larry Dean

Larry Dean Hinzman, 75, of Kites Run, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He was born in Illinois, a son of the late Donald Park and Clarice Schurg Hinzman.

He was a Vietnam veteran and had been employed at Union Insulating. He was also a truck driver for 31 years at Ford Brothers, Stuart Oil, Home City Ice, and Belt Transfer. He also enjoyed attending Eastwood Bible Church.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Trudy Mullen Hinzman, a daughter, Wendy Hinzman, a son, Todd Hinzman; three nieces, Zabrina Fordyce, Alicia Kyer, and Joni Mullen; one nephew, Ryan Mullen; one great niece, Bella Lyn Mullen and one great nephew, Benton Charles Mullen.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Jean Life.

Visitation will be held 1 PM- 3 PM Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg. A memorial service will follow visitation with Pastor Richard Smith officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Hinzman family.

