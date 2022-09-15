Obituary: Hoffman, Robert “Bob”

Robert “Bob” Hoffman, 91, of Lecanto, Florida, formerly of Parkersburg, passed away on August 22, 2022. He was born February 14, 1931, in Slate, West Virginia. A son of the late Henry Gay and Julia Wigal Hoffman.

He served honorably in the United States Navy Seabees. He was a very dedicated Christian and attended the Edgelawn and South Parkersburg United Methodist Churches.

Bob was a carpenter and construction supervisor who helped build many of the schools and churches in Parkersburg. He was an all-around problem solver and a member of the Carpenters Union. A dedicated and humble community servant, Bob always put others ahead of himself.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Kay E. Meredith Hoffman, one daughter, Lois Rowe of Beverly Hills, Florida; two granddaughters, Amanda Rowe and spouse Melissa Masters of Parkersburg, and Emily Thorn and spouse Colin of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; one great-grandson, Simon Thorn of Colorado; a sister, Elaine Bradley of Florida; several nieces and nephews and his devoted dog “Pete.”

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold and Wilbur Hoffman, and a sister, Evelyn Foster.

A memorial service for Bob will be 1 PM Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Pastors Don Beeson and Edward Craft officiating. Inurnment of Bob’s cremains will be at Limestone United Methodist Church Cemetery in Rockport, WV. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mid-Ohio Valley Habitat for Humanity. 600 16th Street Vienna, WV 26105.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Hoffman family.

