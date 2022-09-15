Obituary: Hupp, Brian E.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Brian E. Hupp, 44, of Parkersburg, WV, died Wednesday, September 14, 2022.  He was born in Marietta, OH, a son of Sandra (Steven) Hupp of Parkersburg and the late Kerry J. Hupp.

He was a truck driver, and his life revolved around his kids.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by four children Luca, Morgan, Byron, and Athena Hupp; brother Matthew Stevens; sister Erin Stanley; and the mother of his children Nicole Hupp.

The family will have a private visitation.  A memorial service will be held at a later date.  Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Rosemar Road
Rollover crash on Rosemar Road
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal tax crime
Wood County will be using 13 million dollars from its American Recovery Funds to build the...
13 million dollar Resiliency Center to be built in Downtown Parkersburg
No crime was found after a call came in of a man seen with a gun around Lubeck Elementary.
Sheriff: No threat found near Lubeck Elementary School
The bomb threat was reported late Wednesday morning.
Local students are safe after bomb threat scare

Latest News

Judith C. Martz Turner Whitacre Obit
Obituary: Whitacre, Judith C. Martz Turner
Barbara E. O’Bryon Obit
Obituary: O’Bryon, Barbara E.
Jacqueline Sherrill Robinson Obit
Obituary: Robinson, Jacqueline Sherrill
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Swisher, Michael David