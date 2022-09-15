Obituary: Hupp, Brian E.

Brian E. Hupp, 44, of Parkersburg, WV, died Wednesday, September 14, 2022. He was born in Marietta, OH, a son of Sandra (Steven) Hupp of Parkersburg and the late Kerry J. Hupp.

He was a truck driver, and his life revolved around his kids.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by four children Luca, Morgan, Byron, and Athena Hupp; brother Matthew Stevens; sister Erin Stanley; and the mother of his children Nicole Hupp.

The family will have a private visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

