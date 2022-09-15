Obituary: Hupp, Ceola J.

Ceola J. Hupp, 75, of Marietta, passed away at 12:48 am, Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Waterview Pointe.

She was born on October 11, 1946, in Marietta, a daughter of Howard H. and Mary Alice Green Bohl.  Ceola graduated from Waterford High School and worked for the Ohio State Nursery.

Ceola is survived by two daughters, Arnetta Young and Kimberly Young, sister Donna Jean Irvine, nephew James A. Irvine, and cousin Michael White.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Sept. 16) at 10:30 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home.  The family will greet friends at the funeral home from 9:00 am until the time of the service.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

