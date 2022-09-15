Obituary: LaMar, Stephanie Dawn Gent

Stephanie Dawn Gent LaMar, 45, of Parkersburg, passed away unexpectedly at home Thursday, September 8, 2022.

She was born October 30, 1976, a daughter of Michael Lee Gent and the late Susan Marie Nichols Gent, who preceded her in death on August 23, 2017. In addition to her father, her memory will be carried in the hearts of her children, Garrett LaMar, and Olivia LaMar.

There will be no public visitation or service. Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Gent and LaMar families with private arrangements.

For those wishing to share expressions of sympathy, please visit vaughankimes.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.