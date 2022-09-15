Obituary: Martin, David James

David James Martin, 64, of Belpre, passed away September 10, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born on January 21, 1958, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late William Russell and Betty June Gum Martin.

David graduated from Parkersburg High School.  He had proudly served his country in the US Army.

David is survived by his significant other, Robin Spriggs, two sisters, Debbie Hutson (Bruce) and Amy Boso (Ted), brother Bill Martin (Janet), and five children, Casey, Toni, Felecia, Mercedes, and Catherine. He was blessed with several grandchildren, numerous cousins, who were special to him, and his best friend, Mike Mayle. David is also survived by several family and friends in Alma, Georgia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jerry Alan Martin.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

